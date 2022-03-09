Scout Investments Inc. Sells 19,645 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

