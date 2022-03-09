Scout Investments Inc. Sells 19,675 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $685,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 127,344.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

