Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,211 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,834 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BHP Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,001.17.

BHP opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

