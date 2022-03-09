Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,392 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $27,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Agree Realty stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

