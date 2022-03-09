Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Sealed Air stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Sealed Air by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 132,932 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $3,001,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Mizuho raised their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

