SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
SPNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.
SPNE stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $448.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.19.
About SeaSpine (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.