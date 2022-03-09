SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

SPNE stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $448.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

