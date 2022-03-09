Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Select Energy Services traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 77,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.47.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

