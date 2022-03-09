Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) were up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 36,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,721,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMFR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Sema4 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,966,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after acquiring an additional 118,336 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,950,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Sema4 by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,688,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

