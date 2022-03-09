Semtech (SMTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $2,054,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.