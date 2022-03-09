Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,405,000 after acquiring an additional 826,153 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after buying an additional 95,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXT opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

