Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.28

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.28 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 889,815 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £639.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

