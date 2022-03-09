Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of -0.21.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

