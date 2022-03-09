Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 151,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,411. Shell has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

