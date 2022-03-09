Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $0.16

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 91% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $38,150.50 and $15,179.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 90% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.95 or 0.06505902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,845.91 or 1.00092188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041676 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

