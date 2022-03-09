ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $161.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.82. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.43 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,438 shares of company stock worth $8,275,901. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $168,314,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after acquiring an additional 254,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after acquiring an additional 142,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

