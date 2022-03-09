Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $46.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
