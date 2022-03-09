Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

