Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 13.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price was up 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $583.57 and last traded at $583.41. Approximately 155,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,752,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $913.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,275.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

