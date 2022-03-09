Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 13.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price was up 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $583.57 and last traded at $583.41. Approximately 155,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,752,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.95.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.
The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $913.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,275.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
