Short Interest in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Declines By 17.8%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.94. Accuray has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter purchased 11,239 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 348,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 42,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 44.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

