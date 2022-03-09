Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expands By 27.1%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

