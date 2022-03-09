Short Interest in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Increases By 29.5%

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.43. 9,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,864. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $134.52 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $309,240,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $2,189,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Water Works by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.