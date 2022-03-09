Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Drops By 21.6%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARZGY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARZGY opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

