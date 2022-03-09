Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Declines By 18.8%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
BTCM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $495.76 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 4.32%.
BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.
