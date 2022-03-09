Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Declines By 18.8%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

BTCM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $495.76 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 4.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 269,350 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the third quarter valued at about $6,884,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

