Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Increases By 33.0%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 154,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

