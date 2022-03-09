Short Interest in FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Expands By 29.2%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,077,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 3,930,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50,770.0 days.

Shares of FCBBF stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

