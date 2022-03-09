Short Interest in FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Expands By 29.2%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,077,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 3,930,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50,770.0 days.
Shares of FCBBF stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.97.
