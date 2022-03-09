Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Increases By 25.4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,514,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 2,006,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,514.8 days.

Shares of GXYEF stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GXYEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.