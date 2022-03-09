Short Interest in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expands By 28.5%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

NYSE:HLT traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.88. 70,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,842. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,003 shares of company stock worth $1,327,081. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

