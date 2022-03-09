Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Grows By 25.1%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. 49,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,126. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

