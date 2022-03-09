Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Decreases By 18.1%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 139,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Koss has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 million, a P/E ratio of 341.17 and a beta of -1.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

