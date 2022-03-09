Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Drops By 17.9%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 1,329,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,639.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHF opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

