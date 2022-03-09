Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Declines By 21.6%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 108,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.
Shares of OSS stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.93.
About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.