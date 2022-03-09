Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Declines By 21.6%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 108,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of OSS stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.