Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Declines By 18.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,382,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 1,697,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Renesas Electronics stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

