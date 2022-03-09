Short Interest in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expands By 26.3%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSE THS traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. 1,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

