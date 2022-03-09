Short Interest in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Declines By 18.2%

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UpHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of UpHealth stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,354. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UpHealth by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

