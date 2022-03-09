Short Interest in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) Drops By 20.0%

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of XPAC Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66. XPAC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 412,679 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,502,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. XPAC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

