Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGTX. cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.61. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $30.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 336,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

