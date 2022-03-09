Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 107.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,341 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

Shares of SBNY opened at $285.69 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $206.07 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

