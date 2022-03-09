Silver Run Sponsor, Llc Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silver Run Sponsor, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 5.61. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 2,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.