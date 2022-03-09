Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $246.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

