SilverSPAC Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 9th (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

SilverSPAC’s (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 9th. SilverSPAC had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of SLVRU stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. SilverSPAC has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SilverSPAC by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SilverSPAC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SilverSPAC by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,940,000.

