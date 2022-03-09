Simon Hayes Acquires 20,000 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) insider Simon Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 759 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £151,800 ($198,899.37).
Shares of LON FGT opened at GBX 756 ($9.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 865.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 886.14. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 623 ($8.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 933.24 ($12.23). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.
About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (Get Rating)
