Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,250 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $81,453,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after buying an additional 981,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after buying an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.