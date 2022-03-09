Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.65

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 68 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

