Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $35.85. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 10,659 shares.

Specifically, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 113,021.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

