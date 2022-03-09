Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCCAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of SCCAF opened at $23.62 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.