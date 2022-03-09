Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SND stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 1,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,117. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SND. StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

