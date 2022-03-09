SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

