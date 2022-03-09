Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWBI. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $713.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 83.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.