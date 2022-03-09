SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in February

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 304.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCAF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.