SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.74 and last traded at $47.77. Approximately 4,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

Get SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating ) by 505.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.02% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.