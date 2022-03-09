SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.74 and last traded at $47.77. Approximately 4,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.
