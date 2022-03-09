Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,169 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,744. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.